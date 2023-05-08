Flaherty (hand) is listed as the Cardinals' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Though Flaherty was struck on his left hand by a comebacker in his most recent start last Thursday against the Angels, he didn't suffer any sort of significant injury and was pulled from the contest mostly for performance-related reasons, as he surrendered 10 earned runs over just 2.1 innings. Flaherty will thus be good to go on his normal four days' rest to take the hill Tuesday, but a road matchup against the Cubs along with his dreadful numbers this season (6.29 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 36:22 K:BB in 34.1 innings) no longer make him the must-start fantasy option he has been for most of his career.