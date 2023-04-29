Flaherty (2-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Dodgers.

Flaherty also hit one batter. He needed 110 pitches (68 strikes) to record 14 outs. The right-hander was effectively wild earlier in the season, but he's now allowed at least three runs in three straight games and a home run in four straight outings despite cutting back on the walks. He's posted a 3.94 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 33:21 K:BB across 32 innings over six starts. Flaherty's next outing is projected for a home start versus the Angels next week.