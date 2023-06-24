Flaherty has been scratched from his start Sunday against the Cubs due to hip discomfort, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Flaherty worked 6.1 innings in his previous outing, so it's unclear when the issue popped up. Assuming it's a short-term absence, the Cardinals shouldn't have an issue filling his spot in the rotation as they have only two games in a five-day stretch that began Thursday. No starter has officially been announced in Flaherty's place.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Settles down after shaky start•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Rough night against San Fran•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Works through control issues•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Settles for no-decision Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Tosses quality start Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Control issues pop up again•