Flaherty didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Pirates, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander continues to turn his season around. Flaherty gave up one run or less for the third time in his last four starts, exiting the game in line for his fourth win after 101 pitches (61 strikes), but the Cardinals' bullpen fell apart. Over his last five outings, Flaherty has a 2.48 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB through 29 innings, He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, likely to come on the road next week against the Rangers.