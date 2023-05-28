Flaherty allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters over seven innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Saturday.

Flaherty has struggled mightily with free passes this season -- he entered Saturday with 33 walks over 51 innings -- so it was a a big step in the right direction for him to walk just one batter in the outing. The improved control helped the right-hander tie his season high with seven innings, and he picked up just his third quality start over 11 appearances. Flaherty induced only six swinging strikes and posted a modest four punchouts, but this was nonetheless one of his best starts of the campaign. Though his 4.81 season ERA is nothing to celebrate, it's trending in the right direction again after ballooning to 6.29 following a 2.1 inning, 10-run blowup against the Angels on May 4.