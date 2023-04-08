Flaherty (1-1) was charged with the loss Friday in Milwaukee after he gave up two runs on four hits and six walks across five innings. He struck out three.

The Brewers tallied two runs on three hits and two walks during the third inning Friday, but Flaherty was otherwise able to limit the damage. The right-hander threw 50 of his 94 pitches for strikes and has now walked 13 batters through his first two starts of the season. Though he's allowed just two runs on four singles in 10 frames, it's only a matter of time before the free passes come around to score if Flaherty is unable to more consistently find the zone.