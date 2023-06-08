Flaherty allowed three hits and five walks while striking out eight over six shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Wednesday.

Flaherty has walked at least four batters in five of his 13 starts this season, but he's 1-1 with three no-decisions in those outings. He was a little less dominant than opposing pitcher Jon Gray, who threw a complete game, but Flaherty was able to keep a challenging lineup in check. He hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last six starts, and he's given up one run or less in four of them. For the season, he's at a 4.15 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 72:40 K:BB through 69.1 innings. The elevated walk rate remains a concern, one Flaherty will look to get back under control in a projected home start versus the Giants next week.