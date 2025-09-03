Romero struck out one in a clean ninth inning for the save Tuesday against the Athletics.

Romero recorded save No. 6 for the year, and each of those have come in the aftermath of the Ryan Helsley trade. With Riley O'Brien (shoulder) being day-to-day, Romero looks to be St. Louis' go-to weapon in the ninth inning for the time being. Romero had a 6.10 ERA through April 30, but he's posted a 1.12 ERA over his last 40.1 innings since the start of May to bring his ERA to a career-best 2.13 for the season.