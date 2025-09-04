Romero earned a save against the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing two hits while striking out one batter over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Romero entered with one out in the top of the eighth frame when St. Louis led by two runs. He allowed a single to the first batter he faced before retiring the next two hitters. Romero then returned for the ninth and gave up a leadoff single, but that was quickly wiped out on a double play. Romero subsequently wrapped things up to finish with his seventh save of the season, four of which have consisted of over one inning. With Riley O'Brien (shoulder) currently on the shelf, Romero is the clear top option for save chances for the Cardinals.