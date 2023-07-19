Romero (2-0) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the extra-inning win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Romero's clean nine-pitch inning set the stage for Nolan Arenado's walk-off blast in the bottom of the 10th. This was Romero's second win in his last four appearances -- in that span, he's allowed a hit and two walks over six innings while adding nine strikeouts. The 26-year-old is trending up in the Cardinals' bullpen, especially after Genesis Cabrera was designated for assignment Monday. The left-handed Romero figures to have a chance for any late-inning matchup-based assignments over the other southpaw in the bullpen, Zack Thompson, who is better suited to multi-inning outings.