Romero allowed one run on two hits and one walk over 1.1 innings to earn the save Saturday against the Padres. He did not record a strikeout.

The left-hander recorded the final out of the eighth inning and returned for the ninth to notch St. Louis' first save since trading former closer Ryan Helsley, though Romero didn't have his cleanest performance. Still, the 29-year-old has been a reliable high-leverage option this season, with Saturday's earned run being the first he's given up since June 26. Riley O'Brien and Gordon Graceffo could also be in the mix for saves, but it's notable that Romero received the first opportunity.