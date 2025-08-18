Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Miami.
Walker started in right field each of the previous five games and 10 of the last 11 tilts, but he will begin Monday's festivities on the bench. The Cardinals will go with Alec Burleson, Nathan Church and Lars Nootbaar in the outfield in the series opener.
