Walker is starting in right field and batting eighth for the Cardinals on Friday in Pittsburgh, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Walker was recalled earlier Friday following a five-plus week stay at Triple-A Memphis. The youngster struggled on the whole at Memphis but did bat .333 with three homers and 10 RBI over his last 11 games. He should be the team's regular right fielder indefinitely and will be looking to cash in on his immense fantasy potential.