Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Walker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Washington due to an illness, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Marmol implied that Walker's illness is viewed as only a minor concern, so the rookie outfielder doesn't look as though he'll be at any risk of missing the Cardinals' upcoming two-game series with the Cubs in London this weekend. Walker may even be available Wednesday in a pinch-hitting capacity, though the Cardinals will be rolling out a starting outfield of Lars Nootbaar, Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson in the series finale.