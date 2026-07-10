Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Continues to mash

Walker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run against the Brewers in a loss Thursday.

Walker provided the bulk of St. Louis' scoring with a three-run blast to left field in the sixth inning. It was his fourth homer across his past nine contests and his 22nd of the campaign -- already a career-high mark and good for 10th in the league. After looking like he might be a highly touted bust with a couple of poor campaigns in 2024 and 2025, Walker is in full breakout mode this year, ranking fifth in the majors with an .893 OPS and leading the league with 73 RBI. He's heading to his first All-Star Game and will also participate in the Home Run Derby, per MLB.com.