Walker went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's extra-innings win over the Royals.

Walker was one of three St. Louis players who recorded multi-hit performances, and the outfielder continues to enjoy a breakout season in 2026. This was his 13th long ball of the campaign, and he's hit safely in all but four of his 13 games in May. Walker is hitting .367 with a 1.181 OPS, four homers, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 10:7 K:BB across 56 plate appearances this month.