Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit league finale against the Astros.

Walker's first and only home run this spring went 413 feet and was measured at 111.3 mph off the bat. He also contributed a single that exited his bat at 106.5 mph. While he finished spring training on a high note, it's been a disappointing camp for Walker on the whole, as he hit only .205 with a 3:16 BB:K over 47 plate appearances. The 23-year-old will open 2026 as the Cardinals' everyday right fielder and should be offered some leash during the club's rebuilding season.