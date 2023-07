Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.

His ninth-inning shot off Tanner Banks gave Walker his second homer and third extra-base hit in the last four games. The rookie outfielder has solidified his spot in the St. Louis lineup since returning from Triple-A at the beginning of June, batting .296 (32-for-108) over his last 30 games with six of his eight home runs on the year and 14 of his 25 RBI.