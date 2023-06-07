Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Walker launched a 430-foot blast to left field off Dane Dunning in the sixth inning to bring the Cardinals within two runs. It was his first extra-base hit and first RBI in five games since rejoining the big club. He's started in every game thus far since being called back up but has gone just 3-for-18 with a 2:2 BB:K. It seems as though the Cardinals are giving him an opportunity to be an everyday player while working through struggles he may encounter as he continues to adjust to MLB pitching.