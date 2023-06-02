Walker was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Walker will join the Cardinals in Pittsburgh ahead of their three-game series with the Pirates starting Friday. The outfielder will replace Lars Nootbaar (back) on the major-league roster after Nootbaar was placed on the 10-day injured list. Walker is the consensus top prospect in baseball and produced a .274 average with two homers, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases over 73 at-bats with the Cardinals earlier this season before being sent down April 26. He actually struggled to a .239 average with 32 strikeouts over 113 at-bats with Memphis, though he is batting .333 with three homers and 10 RBI over his last 11 games. In the end, Walker will look to prove that he deserves a permanent spot in St. Louis in his second run with the big-league squad.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Batting eighth in return•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Returning to St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Heating up at Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Optioned to Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Working on swing•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Not in starting lineup Tuesday•