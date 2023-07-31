Walker went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

Walker's hitting has faded recently -- he's gone just 4-for-26 (.154) over his last nine contests. He's managed a pair of steals in that span, giving him five thefts on the year. The 21-year-old rookie is still at a .268/.331/.426 slash line with nine home runs, 28 RBI, 26 runs scored and 10 doubles through 66 contests. If his slump lasts much longer, the Cardinals could still option him to Triple-A Memphis, though such a move may depend on how their outfield looks following Tuesday's trade deadline.