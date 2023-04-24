Walker is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
Walker is taking a seat for the second time in three games with right-hander Alex Cobb on the mound for the Giants. Alec Burleson will handle right field duties with Lars Nootbaar in center and Tyler O'Neill getting the start in left.
