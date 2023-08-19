Walker isn't in the Cardinals' lineup Saturday against the Mets, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

After going 0-for-6 across the first two games of St. Louis' series with the Mets, Walker will get a breather Saturday. Alec Burleson will take over in right field, moving Willson Contreras into the DH slot and Andrew Knizner in behind the plate.

