Walker is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Nationals, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Walker will get a breather after he went 3-for-7 with a run scored and four strikeouts over the first two games of the series with the Nats. The rookie now owns a 13-game hit streak, batting .400 with four homers, three doubles, eight RBI, six runs and a stolen base over that stretch. Lars Nootbaar will slide over to left field while Dylan Carlson enters the lineup in right field and bats seventh in the series finale with Washington.