Walker (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Walker had a setback with his left wrist last week, but he responded well to an anti-inflammatory shot and has been cleared for rehab games. The young outfielder's rehab assignment is expected to be a brief one, with a return June 17 for the start of a series against the White Sox representing a logical return date if all goes well.