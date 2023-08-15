Walker went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI, one run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Monday's win against Oakland.

Walked swiped a bag and scored in the second inning before drilling a three-run triple in the seventh. It was his first multi-RBI performance since July 20. Since returning from the All-Star break, Walker has gone 19-for-91 (.209) with just six extra-base hits in 26 games. The rookie outfielder is slashing .258/.322/.415 with 33 RBI and 22 extra-base knocks across 301 plate appearances.