Walker (abdomen) appears on track to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Coming back from appendicitis, Walker has played two rehab games at Triple-A Memphis -- one as the designated hitter and one as the right fielder -- and seems to have come out of those contests feeling good. He will remain with Memphis for a few more days before likely returning to the active roster this weekend. Walker had been seeing his playing time versus right-handed pitching dip prior to his injury, but it's possible he'll an uptick in starts if Lars Nootbaar's intercostal issue lingers.