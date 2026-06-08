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Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Claims second straight start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Fermin went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Reds.

After going 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs while starting at third base in Saturday's 6-5 win, Fermin remained on the left side of the diamond for the series finale, this time filling in at shortstop for a resting Masyn Winn. Fermin is now slashing an acceptable .250/.312/.381 over 93 plate appearances on the season, but it's difficult to envision him moving out of a utility role unless St. Louis is hit hard by injuries in the infield or outfield.

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