Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Claims second straight start

Fermin went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Reds.

After going 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs while starting at third base in Saturday's 6-5 win, Fermin remained on the left side of the diamond for the series finale, this time filling in at shortstop for a resting Masyn Winn. Fermin is now slashing an acceptable .250/.312/.381 over 93 plate appearances on the season, but it's difficult to envision him moving out of a utility role unless St. Louis is hit hard by injuries in the infield or outfield.