Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Nabbing third straight start

Fermin will start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Fermin will claim his third consecutive start -- and his second in a row at third base -- after going 3-for-9 with two doubles, one RBI and one run between the first two contests of the series. With rookie Blaze Jordan (.642 OPS) having offered middling production at the hot corner since being promoted from Triple-A Memphis on June 12, Fermin could soon end up unseating him atop the depth chart, if he hasn't already. Fermin hasn't provided much power (.398 slugging percentage) or speed (three steals) while logging 144 plate appearances on the season, but he's been able to maintain a solid .271 batting average while striking out in just 13.9 percent for his trips to the dish.