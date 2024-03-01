Fermin went 3-for-3 in Friday's Grapefruit League win over the Mets.

Fermin's big game has him hitting .385 (5-for-13) over six spring games. The 24-year-old projects as a utility infielder if he makes the Cardinals' big-league roster out of camp. Fermin had limited success last year, batting .235 with a .594 OPS across 61 plate appearances. With established options at most, if not all, of the infield positions, Fermin's playing time is unlikely to be significant barring injuries to other players.