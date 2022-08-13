Yepez (forearm) could be reinstated from the injured list as early as Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Yepez began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday and has gone 3-for-11 with a run and a strikeout over three games. He'll play at least six innings in right field Saturday and is expected to play between six and nine innings in right field Sunday.
