Yepez has gone 10-for-44 (.227) across 15 Grapefruit League games.
Yepez's hitting hasn't been great, which is a little concerning since he's not guaranteed a roster spot. The 25-year-old has gotten a long look with a lot of Cardinals away at the World Baseball Classic, but the intensity of a competition for a roster spot should increase over the next week. Yepez could still make the roster as an option at designated hitter with the ability to check in at the corner infield and corner outfield spots, though his best path to playing time in the field is as Paul Goldschmidt's backup at first base.
