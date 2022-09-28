Yepez will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Brewers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Though he'll be filling in for a resting Nolan Arenado on Wednesday, Yepez looks to have established himself as a near-everyday player in left field or at designated hitter as the regular season winds down. Playing time could be tougher to come by whenever Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) is activated from the injured list, but Yepez's recent form gives him a good chance at sticking around as a lineup regular over Corey Dickerson. Since his Sept. 19 call-up, Yepez has gone 7-for-18 with a pair of extra-base hits and a walk in six games. Meanwhile, Dickerson enters Wednesday's game in the midst of an 0-for-21 run over his past eight contests.