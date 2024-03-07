Middleton left Cardinals camp Thursday to watch his brother play in Oregon's state basketball tournament, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Middleton has served as a part-time coach for his brother's team and arranged for his absence when he signed with the Cardinals in the offseason. He is expected to return to camp Sunday. The 30-year-old reliever has thrown two scoreless innings this spring with one strikeout and is in line to serve in middle relief for the Cardinals in 2024.