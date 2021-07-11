The Cardinals reinstated Whitley (back) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Memphis, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Though Whitley is healthy again after completing a six-game rehab assignment at Memphis, the Cardinals ultimately didn't need to open up a spot for him on the active roster after Sunday's game against the Cubs was postponed due to inclement weather. Whitley could make another appearance or two for Memphis before rejoining the St. Louis bullpen shortly after the team begins its second-half schedule.