Thomas will start in right field and bat seventh Wednesday against the White Sox, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals will include Thomas in the starting nine for the fifth game in a row while the team remains short on healthy outfielders with Harrison Bader (rib) joining Tyler O'Neill (finger) on the injured list. Thomas went 1-for-12 in the previous four games and owns a weak .401 OPS in 29 plate appearances on the season, rendering him a rather unappealing fantasy option outside of NL-only leagues.