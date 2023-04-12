Nootbaar (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Springfield, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nootbaar got the go-ahead to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment after working out with the Cardinals ahead of Wednesday afternoon's series finale in Colorado. He's been out for less than two weeks due to a jammed left thumb and has been swinging a bat without issue for most of that time, so it should be a short rehab stint for the 25-year-old outfielder.
