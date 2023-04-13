Nootbaar (thumb) could be activated from the IL as early as Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Nootbaar is scheduled for only one minor-league rehab game, and that will take place Thursday night at Double-A Springfield. He'll then head to St. Louis for simulated at-bats Friday before possibly returning to the Cardinals' active roster ahead of Saturday's game against the Pirates. The 25-year-old outfielder has been sidelined since jamming his left thumb on Opening Day.