Nootbaar's absence from the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays is due to a jammed thumb, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Those who bought into the hype surrounding Nootbaar over the winter didn't want to see him on the bench in the second game of the season. An injury isn't exactly a better outcome, but thankfully this one doesn't seem too serious. He suffered the injury when sliding into third base on Opening Day, but imaging came back clear and he was able to swing Friday. He'll get the day off to manage some residual pain but does not appear to be at risk of a trip to the injured list. Alec Burleson starts in left field in his absence.