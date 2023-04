Nootbaar (thumb) is traveling with the Cardinals and could be activated as early as Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

A decision will be made after he hits with the team ahead of Monday's series opener at Coors Field, following the Cardinals' three-game weekend set in Milwaukee. Nootbaar jammed his left thumb while sliding into a base back on Opening Day, but tests have ruled out any sort of structural damage. Alec Burleson has been getting a lot of run in left field in his absence.