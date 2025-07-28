Nootbar (ribs) will begin his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar landed on the 10-day injured list just before the All-Star break due to a left costochondral sprain. He was initially limited to light tee work, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to get back on the field on a rehab assignment. Nootbaar could be back with the big club in early August, depending on how his injury reacts to a larger workload.