Nootbaar went 1-for-2 with three walks, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Nootbaar is hitting .296 with a 5:9 BB:K over his last seven games. The outfielder has settled into the leadoff spot against right-handed pitchers, and the demotion of Jordan Walker to Triple-A Memphis could afford Nootbaar consistent playing time going forward. For the season, Nootbaar is slashing .256/.448/.419 with two home runs, five RBI, eight runs scored and two steals through 58 plate appearances.