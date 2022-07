Nootbaar will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game in Toronto.

Nootbaar will get a third consecutive start and his fourth in five games since the All-Star break after he went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run in Tuesday's 10-3 loss. The Cardinals will get back Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado from the restricted list following Wednesday's contest, at which point Brendan Donovan could see more time in right field and close off Nootbaar's path to steady playing time.