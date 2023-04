Nootbaar (thumb) remains out of the Cardinals lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar has now missed three straight starts after jamming his left thumb on a slide back on Opening Day. Alec Burleson will fill in again in left field and the No. 2 spot in St. Louis' lineup. To this point, there's been no talk of Nootbaar possibly needing an injured list stint.