Nootbaar (ribs) is expected to hit against Sonny Gray (hamstring) in a simulated game Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nootbaar began light hitting this past weekend and has now progressed to facing game-speed pitching. It's not clear whether he will be asked to play any rehab games before being activated, but Nootbaar would seem to have a good chance to return when first eligible April 4. The outfielder is coming back from two non-displaced fractures in his left ribcage.
