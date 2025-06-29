Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

The left-handed-hitting Nootbaar will hit the bench for a fourth straight matchup with a left-handed starting pitcher (Logan Allen) and appears to have settled into a strong-side platoon role after batting an unremarkable .215/.333/.308 in 126 plate appearances versus southpaws so far this season. With fellow left-handed hitter Alec Burleson also out of the lineup Sunday, the Cardinals will run out a starting outfield of Brendan Donovan, Victor Scott and Garrett Hampson from left to right.