Nootbar went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and three walks in Sunday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

Nootbar sent a first-pitch cutter from Mitch Keller into the right field seats in the sixth inning to tie the game at three. He also walked three times for the second consecutive game, although two of his walks were intentional. In just two games since returning from the IL, Nootbar has reached base seven times and should find himself in the lineup often this coming week with the Cardinals set to face five right-handers.