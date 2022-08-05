Nootbaar is starting in right field and batting ninth Friday against lefty Nestor Cortes and the Yankees, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
It's noteworthy that the lefty-hitting Nootbaar is in there with a same-handed pitcher on the mound for the opposition. He has now started 10 games in a row, including two against southpaws.
