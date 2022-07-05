Nootbaar remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Sitting for the third game in a row, Nootbaar looks to be the Cardinals' fourth outfielder at the moment, even while all of Tyler O'Neill (hamstring), Harrison Bader (foot) and Corey Dickerson (calf) are still on the injured list. Conner Capel will be rewarded with a third straight start in right field after going 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 6-3 loss.
