Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nootbaar isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Nootbaar is getting a chance to reset after he went 0-for-17 with an RBI and six strikeouts over the last five games. Alec Burleson will draw the start in right field and bat ninth.
